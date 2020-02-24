Advanced search

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A47 crash later refuses to give breath test

PUBLISHED: 15:48 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 24 February 2020

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A47 at Thorney. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision on the A47 later refused to give a breath test.

He was driving a black Range Rover Vogue, which hit a roundabout at Thorney and landed on the other side of the junction about 25 feet away at about 6.24pm on Friday (February 21).

Emergency services attended the scene, where the driver refused to provide a specimen of breath after being taken to hospital.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or who saw the Range Rover driving prior to the collision, is urged to call police on 101 quoting ref: 402 of 21 February.

Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Last week, a 21-year-old who died on the A16 at Newborough was named. Will Whitney, who was a Peterborough United groundsman, died following a collision between a HGV and a pedestrian on February 12.

