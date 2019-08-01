Man in custody after assaulting police officers, paramedic and emergency worker in Chatteris

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Chatteris after he assaulted two police officers, a paramedic and an emergency worker.

Officers attended the 'violent incident' in Glebe Road last night (July 31).

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm as well as three counts of assaulting an emergency worker after he assaulted two police officers and a paramedic at the scene.

He currently remains in custody at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre.