Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:05 AM December 1, 2021
Man killed at Whittlesey roundabout named by Cambridgeshire Police

David Cox, 76, was killed after being struck by two cars at a roundabout in Whittlesey. - Credit: Archant

A “beloved husband” who died after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey has been named. 

David Cox was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1040 at around 5.35pm on Saturday, November 27 when the collision took place. 

Paramedics attended but Mr Cox, 76, of Lancaster Way, Yaxley, died at the scene. 

In a statement, his family said: “We would like to express our thanks to those who tended to our dad, to those who continue to support us and for the condolences we have received.  

“He was a beloved husband, brother, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed.” 

The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by Cambridgeshire Police. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101, quoting incident 369 of November 27. 

