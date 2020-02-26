Man jailed after killing his wife with hammer and knife before stabbing child nine times in 'frenzied attack'

Andriejus Kostiajevas (left) has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene (right) and stabbing a child nine times. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops Supplied/CambsCops

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife and stabbing a child nine times in what police are calling a "frenzied attack".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andriejus Kostiajevas (pictured) has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene and stabbing a child nine times. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops Andriejus Kostiajevas (pictured) has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene and stabbing a child nine times. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

Andriejus Kostiajevas attacked his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene with a hammer and knife following an argument at their home in Cromwell Road, Peterborough on July 2.

The 47-year-old man was described by witnesses as "acting strangely" the day before after he was spotted drinking at least three bottles of chilli oil.

At around 6.30am on July 2, a woman in her 30s who was living at the Cromwell Road home overheard the couple arguing.

The woman was concerned for Ligita's welfare and entered their room to intervene. She found Kostiajevas holding a knife and tried to persuade him to put it down.

Andriejus Kostiajevas has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene (pictured) and stabbing a child nine times. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops Andriejus Kostiajevas has been jailed for a minimum of 28 years after killing his wife Ligita Kostiajeviene (pictured) and stabbing a child nine times. Picture: Supplied/CambsCops

A court heard how he ignored her plea and stabbed Ligita, before chasing the woman out of the room - a boy living at the property heard the ordeal and went to see what was happening.

He was stabbed by Kostiajevas nine times.

Paramedics attended, but Ligita died at the scene. She had been stabbed multiple times and also had head injuries.

Officers initially could not find Kostiajevas, but followed a trail of blood and found him hiding in an outbuilding. He was arrested following a stand-off of more than an hour.

You may also want to watch:

Whilst being transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment for a cut to his hand, Kostiajevas kicked a police officer in the face causing an injury to his eye.

Two hammers were recovered from the property, one of which had Ligita's hair attached to it.

A post mortem concluded Ligita died as a result of a severe head injury caused by multiple blows, consistent with the use of a blunt instrument such as a hammer.

The boy who was stabbed nine times required surgery in an attempt to repair nerve damage to his left arm. He now has limited use of his left hand.

Kostiajevas denied charges of murder, attempted murder and assault on an emergency worker, but was found guilty yesterday (February 25) following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of two separate charges - assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent and another without intent.

Today (February 26) at the same court he was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 28 years.

Ligita, who leaves behind an adult daughter, has been described as a loving and caring mother who will be missed more than words can say.

Superintendent Michael Branston said: "This was a brutal, frenzied and sustained attack resulting in the death of an innocent woman and significant trauma to a young child.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Ligita's family. I hope today's verdict will provide them with some assistance as they learn to live with this tragedy."