Man, 79, seriously injured after car careers into ditch on Fenland road
PUBLISHED: 17:27 13 July 2020
Archant
A man suffered serious injuries after his car careered into a ditch in a Fenland village.
One fire crew from Chatteris and one from Ramsey were called to the single-vehicle collision on Benwick Road, Doddington on Friday, July 10 after a grey Vauxhall Corsa left the road.
The driver, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries remains in a serious condition.
A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find a vehicle had left the road and ended up in a ditch. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle beforehand or who has dashcam footage from the area to call 101 quoting Op Keenan, or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.”
