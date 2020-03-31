Advanced search

Driver 'spits on mum and daughter' before passenger shouts 'he has coronavirus' amid widespread pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:07 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 31 March 2020

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

A man ‘spat on a mother and daughter’ before another shouted “he has corona[virus]” amid the widespread pandemic, police have revealed.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday evening (March 30) at around 6pm when the mum and her daughter were walking along New Road in Chatteris.

It has been reported that a man in his mid 20s stopped his car, blocking the victims, before he spat on the pair and a passenger shouted “he has corona”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A crime has been raised following report of a man spitting at a woman and her daughter in New Road, Chatteris, at about 6.10pm.

“It has been reported the man was in a car and opened a door to block the path of the victims. A passenger then shouted ‘he has corona’ after the man spat.

“The offender is described as in his mid-20s, white, with dark hair and was wearing an orange high-vis jacket. He was the driver of a silver Rover.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident: 35/22501/20

Drive 24