Man 'behaving erratically' rescued from river in March

A man jumped into the river in March. Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - were on the scene. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

A man 'behaving erratically' was rescued from the river in March after he jumped in yesterday afternoon.

Here at Town Bridge in March where a man was seen floating in the river. Fire crews say he is now safely out of the water. Ambulance and fire engine remain on Elwyn Road pic.twitter.com/K3xVse1tsl — Cambs Times (@cambstimes) July 31, 2019

Police, ambulance and three fire engines were called to the scene on Town Bridge just before 4pm.

The man, described as in his early 20s, didn't appear to be in distress and one passerby said he 'had his thumbs up'.

Fire crews confirmed around 5.30pm that the man had been 'brought to safety out of the river'.

Crews from March, Wisbech and Dogsthorpe attended the scene, but no firefighting action was required.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 3.43pm yesterday afternoon (July 31) with reports of concern for a man in March.

"It was reported he was behaving erratically and had entered the river.

"At about 5.30pm the man was out of the water and was detained by ambulance staff under the Mental Health Act."

Traffic in Broad Street was at a standstill while people gathered on the bridge to watch.

