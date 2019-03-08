Advanced search

Man rescued from river in March after he jumped in near town bridge

PUBLISHED: 18:09 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 31 July 2019

A man has reportedly jumped into the river in March. Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - are on the scene. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

A man has reportedly jumped into the river in March. Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - are on the scene. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

Police, ambulance and three fire engines were called to the scene on Town Bridge just after 4.30pm.

It is believed the man, described as in his 20s, was wearing a wetsuit and had jumped in the River Nene 'near to the library and town bridge'.

He didn't appear to be in distress and one passerby said he 'had his thumbs up'.

Fire crews confirmed around 5.30pm that the man had been 'brought to safety out of the river'.

He was seen floating down the river towards the bridge, prompting a passerby to alert emergency services.

A man has reportedly jumped into the river in March. Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - are on the scene. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "He was just seen floating in the water towards Elywn Road and it was quite frightening as he was spotted under the bridge.

"Someone said they managed to get him out but then he jumped back in again.

"It's frightening to think that a young person has had to do something like this."

Traffic in Broad Street was at a standstill while people gathered on the bridge to watch.

