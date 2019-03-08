Appeal after man robbed at cash machine in Chatteris

A man has had £450 stolen from his account after his card was taken while he was distracted at a cash machine in Chatteris.

The robbery took place in the High Street on Monday October 28.

The card was used about 20 minutes later to withdraw the money.

A police spokesperson said: "We're appealing for information following a robbery in High Street, Chatteris, earlier this week.

"A man was using the ATM machine at the Post Office when he was distracted by a member of the public who took his card.

"The card was used about 20 minutes later to withdraw £450."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 263 of October 29 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

Cambridgeshire Police offer free support and advice if anyone has been a victim of crime.

This could include emotional support, counselling, or finding someone to speak for you and get the right help.