Man’s body pulled from water at Ramsey Forty Foot

Body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The death is not being treated as suspicious and was passed to the coroner.

Tribute flowers have since been placed at the scene.