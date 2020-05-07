Man’s body pulled from water at Ramsey Forty Foot
PUBLISHED: 19:27 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 07 May 2020
The body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and was passed to the coroner.
Tribute flowers have since been placed at the scene.
