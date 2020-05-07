Advanced search

Man’s body pulled from water at Ramsey Forty Foot

PUBLISHED: 19:27 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 07 May 2020

Body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2. Picture: ARCHANT

The body of a man in his late 40s who had been reported missing was pulled from the water at Ramsey Forty Foot on May 2.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and was passed to the coroner.

Tribute flowers have since been placed at the scene.

