Man suffers serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on A47
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
A man sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the A47 at Thorney.
Police officers attended the scene on Tuesday, January 19 after reports of a collision between a BMW and a Ford Focus.
Paramedics were also in attendance as one man was taken to hospital following the incident.
There were also reports that motorists were forced to divert westbound towards Peterborough after the incident occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.30pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 at Thorney.
“The collision involved a black BMW and a blue Ford Focus.”
They added: “Officers attended, together with paramedics and one man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
