Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station. Archant

A man was treated in hospital for his injuries after he was stabbed at March railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four men were arrested following the incident in the station car park which has prompted an investigation by British Transport Police (BTP).

The man was injured with a knife on Friday night.

A spokesman for BTP said: “At around 10pm on Saturday 29 officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a number of people in the car park at March Railway Station.

“One man was injured and treated at hospital after receiving injuries to his hand from a knife.

“Four men have been arrested.

“Police are asking that anyone who was in the vicinity of the car park at March Railway Station and saw anything suspicious, or who witnessed the incident, to please get in touch.”

• Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 722 of 29/03/2019.