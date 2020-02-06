Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 16:36 06 February 2020
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Peterborough this afternoon (February 6).
Officers were called to Dogsthorpe Road with reports of violence just after 2pm.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
It is believed a group of four men were involved and left the scene in a grey coloured vehicle before police arrived.
Officers remain at the scene and a search for the men is ongoing.
Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting incident number 250 of today (February 6).