Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Peterborough

Man taken to hospital after a stabbing in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough this afternoon (February 6). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Peterborough this afternoon (February 6).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Dogsthorpe Road with reports of violence just after 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

A man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is believed a group of four men were involved and left the scene in a grey coloured vehicle before police arrived.

Officers remain at the scene and a search for the men is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting incident number 250 of today (February 6).