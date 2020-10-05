Man suffers serious injuries after losing control on Fenland road
PUBLISHED: 12:50 05 October 2020
Archant
A man suffered serious injuries after losing control on a Fenland road.
Cambridgeshire police, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Benwick Road in Doddington on Friday, October 2.
The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and the driver, a man in his 30s, was driven to hospital.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at just before 6.30pm on Friday to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Benwick Road in Doddington.
“The driver of a red Kia Ceed lost control and came off the road near the junction with Hospital Road.”
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to the B1093 at Doddington shortly after 6pm on Friday following reports of a road traffic collision.
“One man was transported by road ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and care.”
