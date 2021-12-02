Cambridgeshire Police closed off the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank between March and Upwell after a crash involving a car and a lorry. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry on the B1098 today (Thursday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank near Christchurch.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.10pm today with reports of a serious collision involving a car and a lorry on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch.

"A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries."

The road between the B1099 Upwell Road and Croft Road, Upwell remains closed off after the crash.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said fire crews from March and Wisbech were called at around 12.15pm today.

"They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a light goods vehicle on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch," they said.

"Using specialist cutting equipment, they released a male casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

"The crews returned to their stations by 2pm."

One resident said: "It's the second incident at this junction in recent weeks.

"Heavy lorries and other traffic is diverting via Christchurch."