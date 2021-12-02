News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:14 PM December 2, 2021
Police close off B1098 Upwell Road near March after crash near Christchurch

Cambridgeshire Police closed off the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank between March and Upwell after a crash involving a car and a lorry. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry on the B1098 today (Thursday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank near Christchurch.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.10pm today with reports of a serious collision involving a car and a lorry on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch.

"A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries."

The road between the B1099 Upwell Road and Croft Road, Upwell remains closed off after the crash.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said fire crews from March and Wisbech were called at around 12.15pm today.

"They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a light goods vehicle on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch," they said.

"Using specialist cutting equipment, they released a male casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
  3. 3 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  1. 4 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
  2. 5 Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman
  3. 6 Happy Hares boss confident more progress is yet to come
  4. 7 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
  6. 9 Fens business park goes to auction - for up to £700,000
  7. 10 Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives

"The crews returned to their stations by 2pm."

One resident said: "It's the second incident at this junction in recent weeks.

"Heavy lorries and other traffic is diverting via Christchurch."

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for 109 homes off Upwell Road, March

Planning

Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on 2021

Christmas | Gallery

Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough’s Amazon is closed

Cambs Live | Updated

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March received makeover

Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon