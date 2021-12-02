Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
- Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry on the B1098 today (Thursday).
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank near Christchurch.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.10pm today with reports of a serious collision involving a car and a lorry on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch.
"A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries."
The road between the B1099 Upwell Road and Croft Road, Upwell remains closed off after the crash.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said fire crews from March and Wisbech were called at around 12.15pm today.
"They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a light goods vehicle on Sixteen Foot Bank in Christchurch," they said.
"Using specialist cutting equipment, they released a male casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
- 2 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
- 3 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
- 4 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
- 5 Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman
- 6 Happy Hares boss confident more progress is yet to come
- 7 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
- 8 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
- 9 Fens business park goes to auction - for up to £700,000
- 10 Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives
"The crews returned to their stations by 2pm."
One resident said: "It's the second incident at this junction in recent weeks.
"Heavy lorries and other traffic is diverting via Christchurch."