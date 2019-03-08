Advanced search

Man who tried to suffocate his 82-year-old mother jailed for eight years for attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 14:48 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 10 May 2019

Mark Calvert Elliott, 54, has been jailed for eight years for the attempted murder of his mother. Pictire; CAMBS POLICE

Mark Calvert Elliott, 54, has been jailed for eight years for the attempted murder of his mother. Pictire; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A man was jailed today for eight years for the attempted murder of his elderly mother last year.

Mark Calvert Elliott, 54, of Wingfield, Orton Goldhay, |Peterborough, denied he was trying to kill his 82-year-old mother on October 9, despite attempting to suffocate her.

A 999 call came in from Calvert Elliott at about 11.15pm to say he had just tried to commit euthanasia on his mother by suffocating her with his hands.

He told officers how he wanted to send his mother, who is bedridden after a serious stroke several years ago, "to a better place".

He was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, however in court he denied he was going to fully go through with the act.

On March 28 a jury at Peterborough Crown Court returned a unanimous guilty verdict following a three-day trial.

Detective Sergeant Rob Sansom said: "This was a truly sad case, however Calvert Elliott's actions could have resulted in his mother losing her life and that decision was not his to make.

"Thankfully the victim's daughter and son-in-law entered the room when the incident was taking place and the victim has not sustained any long-lasting injuries as a result of this."

Today (Friday) Calvert Elliott appeared at The Old Bailey in London for sentencing. On top of his prison sentence he has been made subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his mother or visiting her address until further notice.

