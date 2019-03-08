Shooters American Diner chef says man ‘tried to starve himself’ before gruelling ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at the March restaurant

I’m sure everyone can admit to liking a bit of fast food every now and then, but would you take on this massive ‘Man Vs Food’ challenge at Shooters American Diner in March?

The family-run diner on March’s riverside holds a gruelling challenge each month which sees competitors try and eat the huge pre-set meal within half an hour.

People have already tried taking on the restaurant’s current challenge which is made up of four beef burgers topped with cheese and bacon, in a mountain of chips with wings and nachos.

Sound tempting? If a competitor manages to scoff the lot in the allotted time they not only get the meal free, but they also bring home a Shooters-branded t-shirt. Sold.

Sam Smethurst, Shooters chef, exclusively told this newspaper: “A lot of people have tried a lot of different methods to win the Man Vs Food challenge.

“We had someone who had used Google and tried to starve himself the week before he took part to try and prepare for the challenge.

“He was only drinking water through-out the week to make sure he was as empty as possible but he still couldn’t do it. The bread is definitely the killer.”

You have to pre-order the meal with staff at the diner as it takes a considerable time to prepare the dish – all you have to do is give them a call or message their Facebook page.

Mr Smethurst added: “We have had about five people attempt the current LA burger challenge so far, but no one has completed it yet.

“We have displayed our previous winners on our ‘Wall of Fame’ in the corner of the diner, that was on the first one and they [the challenges] have just got harder and harder.”

Think you can take on the Man Vs Food challenge? Call Shooters American Diner on 01354 658684