Man wanted by police after he was caught on camera trying to break into pub with crowbar

PUBLISHED: 10:15 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 19 March 2020

Do you know this man? He tried to break into The Straw Bear B&B in Whittlesey last month. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Do you know this man? He tried to break into The Straw Bear B&B in Whittlesey last month. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

A man is wanted by police after he was caught on camera attempting to break into a Fenland public house using a crowbar.

The Straw Bear B&B in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the attempted burglary at The Straw Bear B&B in Whittlesey last month.

At around 6.30am on Saturday, February 22, someone tried to force the rear doors of the pub open with a crowbar, but they managed to get no further than the doors.

Nothing was taken, but the doors were damaged.

PC Mark Overland, said: “If you have any information about who the man in the photographs is, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Do you know this man? Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/13471/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

