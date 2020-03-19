Man wanted by police after he was caught on camera trying to break into pub with crowbar

A man is wanted by police after he was caught on camera attempting to break into a Fenland public house using a crowbar.

Officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the attempted burglary at The Straw Bear B&B in Whittlesey last month.

At around 6.30am on Saturday, February 22, someone tried to force the rear doors of the pub open with a crowbar, but they managed to get no further than the doors.

Nothing was taken, but the doors were damaged.

PC Mark Overland, said: “If you have any information about who the man in the photographs is, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/13471/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.