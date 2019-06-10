Man jailed after 'seriously assaulting' Cambridgeshire Police officers after biting and spitting at them in city centre

Kieran Graham (pictured) has been jailed after biting and spitting at police officers before seriously assaulting them in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COPS CAMBS COPS

A man who seriously assaulted, spat at and bit Cambridgeshire Police officers as they tried to arrest him has been jailed.

It took six police officers to bring Kieran Graham under control following an incident outside The College Arms in Peterborough city centre on Wednesday, December 19 last year.

A court heard how tensions had arisen between the 26-year-old and his partner, who he had thrown a pint glass at. The glass narrowly missed two police officers who were stood nearby.

The officers attempted to arrest Graham before one was kicked in the groin and was bitten on the arm. Despite being handcuffed, he continued to spit at the officers.

Graham was wrestled to the ground but still managed to grab a female officer's leg. He pulled it towards his mouth so aggressively that he ripped her trousers.

He was eventually brought under control after a long struggle and taken into custody. One of the officers began to feel unwell and realised she didn't have any movement in her hand.

She was later found to have a fractured wrist. Other officers also suffered injuries, including severe bruising, grazes and damaged ligaments.

Graham, of Queen Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH and four counts of assault against an emergency worker and was handed a two-year prison sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, June 5.

DC Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: "This was a completely unwarranted and vicious attack on officers, which resulted in nasty injuries, some which required hospital treatment.

"Violence towards officers who are trying to do their job is completely unacceptable and I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice."