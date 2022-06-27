Man who died in A141 crash named
- Credit: Google Maps
A man who died in a crash on the A141 has been named by Cambridgeshire Police.
Mateusz Mroczkowski, 33, died after he crashed with a lorry near Wimblington.
The incident occurred at approximately 4.15am on Friday (June 24).
Mr Mroczkowski, of Almond Road in Doncaster, was driving his Citroen Relay van when he collided with a HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle).
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the crash.
Mr Mroczkowski died at the scene.
The HGV driver was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Cambridgeshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 61 of June 24.
The family of Mateusz Mroczkowski have asked for privacy at this time.