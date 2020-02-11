Advanced search

Crash victim involved in four-vehicle collision on A16 at Newborough is named

PUBLISHED: 09:49 11 February 2020

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

© Terry Harris

A man who died after a four-vehicle collision near Peterborough last week has been named.

Simon Rayner, 51, of Thomas Road, Spalding, was riding his motorcycle on the A16 at Newborough before the incident involving a Peugeot Boxer, Vauxhall Insignia and a Fiat Punto just before 6am last Friday (February 7).

Emergency services attended, but Rayner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot Boxer - a 28-year-old man from Spalding - was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and has since been released under investigation.

Another driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 65 of the 7 February.

Alternatively, you can report information online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

