Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK ARCHANT / GOOGLE

A man is wanted by police after he exposed himself in a March salon before heading on a stealing spree in the town.

Officers were called to Jakki's Hair Studio on High Street this afternoon (May 24) after the man - believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old - indecently exposed himself.

An employee of the neighbouring Elegance salon - who was also approached by the man - said when they first saw him they "didn't expect anything weird".

They said: "We left the door open because it was hot, the man walked in and he was just asking for our postcode again and again.

"He came in with a newspaper in his hand and he had a cut on his nose. He tried to look around our salon which is when we told him he had to leave."

The employee said that the man left without any issues before someone from Jakki's "ran in crying" and told them what had happened just moments ago.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the man - seen wearing a white 'Polaroid' t-shirt, a baseball cap and jean shorts - had indecently exposed himself in the hair salon.

They said: "We were called at about 1pm to reports of a man indecently exposing himself in a business in High Street, March.

"We believe the same man was responsible for a theft in a business in Fenland Walk.

"The man is described as having dark brown hair and a beard, and was wearing a white T-shirt with bright colours on the chest, trainers, a baseball cap and jean shorts."

Reports suggest the man headed from High Street, down Fenland Walk - where he stole from a business - and to Spoilt Rotten on Station Road where he stole a mobile phone.

Carly Chaffe of Tanique posted on social media: "Look out for this man. He robbed a salon down Station Road, went into Elegance and came into Tanique today.

"My seven-month-old daughter was also there and he tried to push open sunbed doors and enter [our] office.

"He [the man] was in a blue / black Mercedes-Benz 2007 plate car as a passenger. Keep eyes peeled for him."

The man is thought to have travelled from Warboys after targeting businesses there this morning.

The owner of Spoilt Rotten salon on Station Road said: "He came in with a newspaper, placed it on my desk and was asking me questions in a foreign accent.

"Without me realising he placed the newspaper over my phone and took it. I did not notice until he had gone.

"Optima March have had him come into the shop also, so he is clearly in and out of any shop/office he can."

The police spokesman added: "Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 217 of Friday, May 24. Always call 999 in an emergency."