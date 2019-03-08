Advanced search

Man who terrorised Whittlesey grandmother for money and stole from his brother escapes jail

PUBLISHED: 12:12 13 November 2019

A man who stole from his brother and terrorised his grandmother in Whittlesey by "intimidating and manipulating her" has escaped jail.

Kris Monson, 31, was thrown out of his grandmother's home on July 17 because of his poor behaviour and ongoing demands for money.

The very next day he returned to her address in Stonald Road, Whittlesey, and proceeded to smash a window to get in.

Monson took his brother's PlayStation 4 and games before leaving.

He was arrested and released on bail with conditions not to go to Stonald Road or contact his brother or grandmother.

But he ignored that, visiting the victim's home five times in little more than a week - intimidating her and manipulating her into giving him money.

On August 15 he attended once again, but this time the 91-year-old victim refused to let him in, at which point he forced entry and demanded she give him cash.

Monson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal damage and harassment at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (November 12).

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a six month drug rehabilitation programme.

DC Adam Blake said: "Monson has shown a complete disregard for his family's welfare and has exploited his grandmother in her own home. I hope that she is able to recover from the ordeal he has put her through."

