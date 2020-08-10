Man from London arrested following two burglaries and another two attempts in Fens

Man being arrested following burglaries in Manea and Friday Bridge. Picture: Ben Thomas Archant

A man in his 30s from London has been arrested following two burglaries – and a further two attempts – at homes in Fenland.

Brazen Manea residents have been praised after confronting a suspect on Sunday (August 9) after two burglaries on Station Road in the Fen village.

Ben Thomas, Chris Paice, Jack Tuck and David Cole reportedly found the suspect and waited for the police to arrive to make an arrest.

Mr Thomas said: “Hope you all sleep well tonight knowing the man’s off the streets.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 6.04pm on August 9, a man in his 30s from London was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Station Road, Manea.

“The arrest relates to two attempted and one burglary in Manea on August 9 and one burglary in Friday Bridge on July 23.

“He remains in Thorpe Wood Police Station at this time.”