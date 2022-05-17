Manea’s church organist retires after 70 years of loyal service

Mary Beeston with her going away card and voucher - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Mary Beeston was the organist at St Nicholas Church in Manea and has now retired after 70 years of playing in the church.

The town local started playing back when she 18. She had just gotten married and a member of the church approached her and said they needed an organist, to which she agreed.

St Nicholas Church in Manea - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Since starting in 1952, Mary has played in the church for services, weddings, funerals and for fundraising such as coffee mornings or playing for the choir at concerts.

To thank her, the church gifted Mary a signed going away card, a £100 voucher, a garden statue of an angel and a potted plant.

Mary Beeston's going away potted plant and garden statue - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

When talking about her retirement Mary said: “I should miss it but when you get to 70 you don't.

“I enjoyed every moment of it.

“Thank you for all the kindness you've shown me, I've met lots of lovely friends through the church and played for 13 different parsons and they've all been lovely”