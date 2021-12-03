News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Family pleased with 'huge reaction' thanks to charity Christmas lights

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:27 AM December 3, 2021
Manea Christmas Lights display for Alzheimer's Society

Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox

A family who began displaying Christmas lights at home for their children is pleased with the “huge reaction” they have already received from this year’s display. 

Maria Fox moved to Manea 20 years ago and began putting up lights on their Station Road home for their three children. 

“It just grew, so we just kept it going for all the children from the village primary school and now for anyone that enjoys them,” she said. 

Maria has had gleaming references for the lights on social media, one likening them to Lapland while another simply said “it looks amazing”. 

They have helped charities such as Mind and Diabetes UK through the Christmas display, and this year, they are taking donations for the Alzheimer’s Society. 

Maria added: “We've had a huge reaction on Facebook with people saying they are going to pop over and make a donation and see the lights,” Maria added. 

“We hope everyone enjoys them.”   

