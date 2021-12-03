Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox

A family who began displaying Christmas lights at home for their children is pleased with the “huge reaction” they have already received from this year’s display.

Maria Fox moved to Manea 20 years ago and began putting up lights on their Station Road home for their three children.

“It just grew, so we just kept it going for all the children from the village primary school and now for anyone that enjoys them,” she said.

Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox

Maria has had gleaming references for the lights on social media, one likening them to Lapland while another simply said “it looks amazing”.

They have helped charities such as Mind and Diabetes UK through the Christmas display, and this year, they are taking donations for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox

Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox

Maria added: “We've had a huge reaction on Facebook with people saying they are going to pop over and make a donation and see the lights,” Maria added.

“We hope everyone enjoys them.”

Maria Fox has helped create a Christmas lights display at their home in Manea for charity. - Credit: Maria Fox