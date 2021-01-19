Published: 1:04 PM January 19, 2021

Objections by three residents will be heard on Monday to open an off-licence in Manea.

Ibrahim Ozan is applying for an alcohol licence for Freddie's Convenience Stores at 16A High Street, a former café.

The first objector states that "restrictions on opening hours were always in place due to the premises being in a residential area".

They added: "I feel that allowing the sale of alcohol from 8am to 10.30pm Monday to Sunday is a way to extend these hours without permission from the planning department."

And they claim alcohol can already be bought locally at the One Stop shop, the Rose and Crown and British Legion club.

A second objector fears the shop "being open every night until 10.30pm would cause noise and disturbance".

The third objector believes that "the details included in the application may be both incorrect and misleading with regards to both the use of the property and the hours, as covered by planning regulations".

He says that “as far as I am aware, the property has planning approval for use as a café and take-away, although it has not been open for any business for around 18 months".

The objectors also claims that the building "is not trading as ‘Freddie’s Convenience Store’, which the application is implying.

"More importantly, the permitted hours when the last business was trading were far less than stated on the licencing application.

"Permitted opening hours were 8am until 7pm, with later nights on Thursday and Friday until 9pm and a Sunday opening of 9am to 4pm."

The objector adds that "the application is stating opening hours of 7am to 10.30pm, which far extends that permitted by planning approval at present, and, as far as I am aware, have not been applied for".

They also argue that a second off-licence in the village is not needed.

"Manea already has a licenced convenience store, which, although it is well supported is never over-busy,” he says.

"I know many villagers are concerned that a second establishment trying to ply the same trade is not necessary and cause neither to be profitable."

A compromise suggested by Mr Ozan to close at 10pm was rejected by objectors.

A decision will now be made by Fenland District Council's licencing committee on January 25.