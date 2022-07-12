Gallery

Manea Gala returned for the first time in three years as thousands of visitors descended on the village. - Credit: Darren Hankins

Thousands of visitors flocked to Manea as its annual Gala made an impressive return after three years away.

Floats from those such as the village primary school starred in the traditional parade, which also boasted the likes of Del Boy and Rodney Trotter from TV sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

A spitfire flypast graced the skies in the afternoon, with performances from the Jez Avery Stunt Team, the Upwood Ukuleles and Louise Kenny just some of the live entertainment on offer.

“We reckon around 3,000-4,000 people attended; we had to use the playing field as a car park,” said Malcolm Willmott, chairman of the Manea Gala committee.

“We had 63 classic vehicles as well as classic motorbikes.”

A classic vehicles trophy in memory of Michael Philpott, a former Manea Gala committee member, was also awarded and will be at next year’s event on July 8, 2023.

Several stalls, including crafts and tombolas, featured.

Mr Willmott added: “Our main aim was to put lots of smiles on people’s faces.

“The purpose of the Gala is to allow people far and wide to meet up with old friends and I think we achieved that and our main aim.”

