News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Half-marathon man Kev conquers trek for late great uncle

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:51 AM May 6, 2021    Updated: 12:15 PM May 6, 2021
Manea man completes Arthur Rank Hospice half-marathon

Kev Steward completed his first half-marathon around Manea for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity which looked after his late great uncle Kenneth Ellinor. - Credit: Family

His aim was to raise £300 and complete his first half-marathon in under two hours, and for Kev Steward, he could not have asked for a better outcome. 

Kev ran the 13.1-mile distance around Manea on May 1 to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which cared for his late great uncle Kenneth Ellinor. 

The 58-year-old, who was joined by friends and family along the route, completed the course in one hour, 51 minutes and 11 seconds, and has so far raised over £1,275. 

“This is something to tick off his bucket list to prove to himself he could do it, that’s why he started training and then decided to fundraise,” Deb Steward, Kev’s wife, said. 

Manea man completes Arthur Rank Hospice half-marathon

Kev Steward completed his first half-marathon around Manea for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity which looked after his late great uncle Kenneth Ellinor. - Credit: Family

Kev also received messages of support, including from his former rugby club March Bears. 

Asked if Kev would do something similar again, Deb did not hesitate. 

Manea man completes charity half-marathon

Kev Steward completed his first half-marathon around Manea for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity which looked after his late great uncle Kenneth Ellinor. - Credit: Supplied/Kev Steward

March man Kenneth Ellinor

Kenneth Ellinor of March was looked after by the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity during his final days. - Credit: Supplied/Family

You may also want to watch:

“I think he probably will do something like this again if he felt fit enough to do it,” she said.  

“He’s a person who likes a challenge and when he sets his mind to something, especially sport-related, he puts his heart and soul into it.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Dogs 'whining and crying' claims kennels objector
  2. 2 Two appear in court for murder after victim dies from 2006 assault
  3. 3 Burglary tip-off unearths £1.38m cannabis 'factory'
  1. 4 Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
  2. 5 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
  3. 6 Man, 27, punched schoolchildren and women in unprovoked attack
  4. 7 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
  5. 8 More than 100 tune in to school’s lockdown cookery masterclass
  6. 9 Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections
  7. 10 Knife wielding teenager who terrorised family jailed for seven years

“He has always got a positive attitude.” 

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3vKTn7X.  

Charity News
Manea News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wimblington-

Video

Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, nea

Updated

Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A142 RTC. A142, Chatteris Sunday 02 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wimblington murder probe

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus