Half-marathon man Kev conquers trek for late great uncle
- Credit: Family
His aim was to raise £300 and complete his first half-marathon in under two hours, and for Kev Steward, he could not have asked for a better outcome.
Kev ran the 13.1-mile distance around Manea on May 1 to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which cared for his late great uncle Kenneth Ellinor.
The 58-year-old, who was joined by friends and family along the route, completed the course in one hour, 51 minutes and 11 seconds, and has so far raised over £1,275.
“This is something to tick off his bucket list to prove to himself he could do it, that’s why he started training and then decided to fundraise,” Deb Steward, Kev’s wife, said.
Kev also received messages of support, including from his former rugby club March Bears.
Asked if Kev would do something similar again, Deb did not hesitate.
“I think he probably will do something like this again if he felt fit enough to do it,” she said.
“He’s a person who likes a challenge and when he sets his mind to something, especially sport-related, he puts his heart and soul into it.
“He has always got a positive attitude.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3vKTn7X.