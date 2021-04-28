Published: 5:45 PM April 28, 2021

Kev Steward will run his first half-marathon for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity who looked after his late great uncle, Kenneth Ellinor. Pictured is Kev holding a photo of Kenneth. - Credit: Supplied/Kev Steward

A man who has already tripled his fundraising target is preparing to take on his first half-marathon to recognise those who cared for his late great uncle.

Kev Steward of Manea will run 13.1 miles in the village on Saturday, May 1 for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity who looked after his great uncle Kenneth Ellinor, who died earlier this month, during his final days.

Kev, 58, has been running for four years after being encouraged by his daughter, and has so far raised over £891 compared to his initial £300 target.

“I already run around the village and said to my wife Deb when he passed away I will have a go at a half-marathon for Arthur Rank Hospice,” Kev said.

“Ken was a well-liked man in March and I’ve had some generous donations from some who knew him.”

Kev is already pleased with the current amount raised and now hopes to reach £1,000.

He added: “When we got to £700-800, we said we would like to get to £1,000.

“It’s about raising awareness of the charity for those nurses who come into your home and help you.”

To donate, go to: https://bit.ly/2R7BTUc.