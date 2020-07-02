Organisers of Manea Virtual 5k could not be happier with lockdown turnout
PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 July 2020
From experienced athletes to pre-schoolers and a recovering liver transplant outpatient, people from many walks of life took part in this year’s Manea Virtual 5k.
Ben Fox, who helped organise the event between June 26-28, wanted to give people something to smile about during the coronavirus pandemic instead of usual ‘race the tractor’ event, and his wish duly came true.
Over 180 runners helped raise £743 for the Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association, which supported co-organiser Steve Tarsitano’s father-in-law before he passed away this year and Ben could not be happier with the turnout.
“We had a great mix of runners,” he said.
“Steve and Lisa have said how grateful they are for people signing up and helping give a little something back to the people that helped their father-in-law and dad.
“We didn’t expect such a good uptake so are very pleased with the money raised.”
