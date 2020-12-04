Size isn’t everything - except when you’re trying to turn on a Fenland road

Lorry that came to grief in Doddington today. Picture; CHARLIE BURRELL/FACEBOOK Archant

For the second time in 24 hours a lorry has come to grief on Fenland roads.

The unfortunate driver this time only discovered how soft are the Fen verges when he tried a manoeuvre on the approach to Doddington. It wasn’t the successful turn he had expected or hoped for.

Traffic was, of course, held up whilst the driver sought help.

“When we went through, the driver was walking about flapping his arms,” said an on the spot observer.

“I think he’s there for a few more hours yet.”

Yesterday an HGV driver attempting a U-turn on the A141 near Wimblington also discovered the error of his ways.

And he didn’t have the excuse, as today’s driver did, of snowy driving conditions.