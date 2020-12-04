Advanced search

Size isn’t everything - except when you’re trying to turn on a Fenland road

PUBLISHED: 15:32 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 04 December 2020

Lorry that came to grief in Doddington today. Picture; CHARLIE BURRELL/FACEBOOK

Lorry that came to grief in Doddington today. Picture; CHARLIE BURRELL/FACEBOOK

Archant

For the second time in 24 hours a lorry has come to grief on Fenland roads.

The unfortunate driver this time only discovered how soft are the Fen verges when he tried a manoeuvre on the approach to Doddington. It wasn’t the successful turn he had expected or hoped for.

Traffic was, of course, held up whilst the driver sought help.

“When we went through, the driver was walking about flapping his arms,” said an on the spot observer.

“I think he’s there for a few more hours yet.”

Yesterday an HGV driver attempting a U-turn on the A141 near Wimblington also discovered the error of his ways.

You may also want to watch:

And he didn’t have the excuse, as today’s driver did, of snowy driving conditions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Trial postponed of man accused of Rikki Neave murder

Rikki Neave in an intimate family photo with his sister Rebecca. Picture; FAMILY

Watch ‘the most magical moment’ as more than 50 deer leap across snowy road

Carla Money captured the magical moment more than 40 deer crossed the snow-covered A1101 near Mildenhall. Picture: Instagram/@my.mini.moneys

Size isn’t everything - except when you’re trying to turn on a Fenland road

Lorry that came to grief in Doddington today. Picture; CHARLIE BURRELL/FACEBOOK

Farmer joins experts to discuss industry’s future in free online event

Littleport farmer Tom Clarke, who set up the Ely NatureFriendly Farming Zone scheme with the RSPB - which now includes 22 farms - will join experts in an online panel on Thursday December 10 at 6.30pm. Picture: TWITTER/TOM CLARKE

Teenage girl steps into path of oncoming car - to avoid a snowball

A teenage girl was hit by a car as she stepped away from a bus stop in Doddington on Friday December 4 to avoid a snowball. Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident in High Street at 8.22am. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW