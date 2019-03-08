Advanced search

March air cadets take to the skies in special flying experience

PUBLISHED: 14:53 08 July 2019

Cadets Amy Brownlie-Wood and Joshua Mayes prepare for their flight. Picture: COLIN ARNOLD

Cadets Amy Brownlie-Wood and Joshua Mayes prepare for their flight. Picture: COLIN ARNOLD

Three air cadets from March took to the skies as part of an experience flight recently.

Cadets prepare for the final approach. Picture: AMY BROWNLIE-WOODCadets prepare for the final approach. Picture: AMY BROWNLIE-WOOD

Sergeant Liam Hill (17) along with cadets Joshua Mayes, 13, and Amy Brownlie-Wood, 15, from the 1220 March squadron attended RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire to fly in the Grob Tutor primary trainer aircraft.

During the experience, the cadets were taken for a 30-minute sorties where they learned about the controls and handling characteristics of the aircraft before taking control themselves for some basic manoeuvres.

There was then the opportunity to see what the aircraft can do as their RAF instructor took them through some aerobatic moves, to the delight of the cadets.

The 1220 March squadron are now recruiting people aged between 12-17 years-old who are interested in aspects such as adventurous training, camps and flight experiences.

An open evening will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 7.30pm at their base on Gas Road for those interested in joining.

For more information on how to join, visit www.1220atc.org.uk.

