'Stay indoors' warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what's been described as 'hazardous substance' at a property in March
PUBLISHED: 18:41 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 02 May 2019
Archant
Police and emergency services are at a property in March following the discovering of what has been described as “a hazardous substance”.
Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER
The 999 alert has seen neighbours of the property in Bittern Way, March, told to remain indoors.
“Officers are at the scene along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance services,” said a police spokesman.
“A cordon is currently in place and we would ask residents in the area to remain inside with their doors and windows closed at this time.”
The spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.45pm to reports of a hazardous substance at a property in Bittern Way, March.”
