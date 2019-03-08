'Stay indoors' warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what's been described as 'hazardous substance' at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC Archant

Police and emergency services are at a property in March following the discovering of what has been described as “a hazardous substance”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

The 999 alert has seen neighbours of the property in Bittern Way, March, told to remain indoors.

“Officers are at the scene along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance services,” said a police spokesman.

“A cordon is currently in place and we would ask residents in the area to remain inside with their doors and windows closed at this time.”

The spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.45pm to reports of a hazardous substance at a property in Bittern Way, March.”

Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

MORE TO FOLLOW

Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Bittern Way, March, where an emergency is under way following discovery of what police say was 'a 'ha\zardous substance' at a property in the street. Neighbours are being warned to stay indoors. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

'Hazardous substance' found in Bittern Way, March. Police at scene and neighbours urged to stay indoors. Picture; GOOGLE 'Hazardous substance' found in Bittern Way, March. Police at scene and neighbours urged to stay indoors. Picture; GOOGLE

At the scene on #BitternWay in #March where a 'hazardous substance' has been found in a property. @CambsCops @cambsfrs and East of England Ambulance are all on scene! @cambstimes pic.twitter.com/B09gQOYHOM — Harry Rutter (@RealHarryR) 2 May 2019

You may also want to watch: