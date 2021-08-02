Theatre group stalwart steps down after nine years
Credit: BARBARA PEPPER
A stalwart of a Fenland theatre group who has stepped down after nine years was awarded for his "exceptional" service.
March and District Amateur Operatic Society chair Francis Pepper made the announcement at the group's annual meeting on July 22.
He was then presented with the Iona Morton Cup in recognition of all the hard work he has done to ensure the society's success throughout his time as chair.
The new chair is Claire Lilley and, after a 16-month enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group are back in rehearsals.
They are preparing for a performance at March bandstand in West End Park. It will take place on Sunday August 29 from 2-4pm.
There will be a mixture of numbers from musicals and popular songs, with ensemble pieces, solos and small groups.
If the weather is good, people are invited to bring a picnic and a rug to put on the grass, or a chair.
