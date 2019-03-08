Gallery

1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before becoming a collectors' item could be yours for around £14,000

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before being bought and restored by an enthusiast is for sale on eBay. Picture; CHRIS PEARSON Archant

A restored vintage fire engine that was in service in March in the 1930s before heading off to Ely will have a new buyer in a day or so.

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine is being sold on eBay and, according to seller Chris Pearson, has already reached its reserve price.

The engine had previously been offered for sale but failed to reach the reserve - with the current bid showing of £13,855 that will secure it.

Mr Pearson said his Lancashire based company bought it a few years back and it has been languishing in their workshops since.

"We now need the space and so we decided to offer it for sale," he said.

The restored engine comes complete with an information sheet explaining its background.

Mr Pearson said: "We bought it off an old chap who had it for 40 years; from what I understand he attended rallies with it."

The former owner, from Southport, had restored it although Mr Pearson said they had since maintained it, bringing out for regular checks.

He's not sure if the buyer will come to Lancashire to collect - "we'd definitely prefer they come and pick it up rather than have it delivered".

