Vintage fire engine that saw service in March before the war and then headed off to Ely is sold on eBay for £14,000

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine that saw service in March and Ely before being bought and restored by an enthusiast is for sale on eBay. Picture; CHRIS PEARSON Archant

A restored vintage fire engine that was in service in March in the 1930s before heading off to Ely has found a buyer.

The 1934 Leyland Cub fire engine has been sold on eBay and, according to seller Chris Pearson, had already reached its reserve price before selling for £14,000.

Mr Pearson said his Lancashire company bought it a few years back and it has been languishing in their workshops.

"We now need the space and so we decided to offer it for sale," he said.

Mr Pearson said: "We bought it off an old chap who had it for 40 years."

The former owner, from Southport, had restored it although Mr Pearson said they had since maintained it, bringing out for regular checks.

A brief history of the engine accompanied its sale - written in 1976 by the sub officer at the time in charge of Ely fire station.

"The appliance was the pride and joy of March," he said. He also noted that modernisation work had been carried out on it at Wisbech in 1941 when it was also repainted with the brass being chromed at Peterborough.

