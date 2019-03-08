Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Athletic Club members achieve personal bests as they complete marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:29 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 08 April 2019

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT.

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT.

Archant

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal best Andrew

Wool has been stretching himself over the last year to reach marathon distance and it paid off when he completed the race with a personal best time of three hours 21 minutes and 59 seconds.

Representing the ladies was Megan Ayling, again also shown great determination in her running and training.

She had a great race completing in a time of three hours 55 minutes and 46 seconds which was a personal best.

First home for the club was Andy Cole with an impressive time of 3.13.53 followed by Mike Boxall, 3.18.32, Mick Stacey 3.19.53, Andrew Wool 3.21.59pb, Megan Ayling 3.55.46pb, Gaelle Bryant 4.28.28, Sam Wool 4.38.07, Rachel Boxall 4.46.29.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.15pm. Training takes placea at Elm Road Sports Field, Elm Road.

For more information about the club visit their website: www.marchac.co.uk

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Teenagers befriend lonely care home residents with dementia

YOPEY Befrienders. In the group photograph are Bea Cooper, Jodi-ellen Finnimore, Jade Hollis, David ketteringham, Lauren Sim, Grace Stenson, Ellie Thulborn, Sophie Wet and Natasha Wojtowych Mills. Picture: YOPEY

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

March Athletic Club members achieve personal bests as they complete marathon

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Teenagers befriend lonely care home residents with dementia

YOPEY Befrienders. In the group photograph are Bea Cooper, Jodi-ellen Finnimore, Jade Hollis, David ketteringham, Lauren Sim, Grace Stenson, Ellie Thulborn, Sophie Wet and Natasha Wojtowych Mills. Picture: YOPEY

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

March Athletic Club members achieve personal bests as they complete marathon

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Teenagers befriend lonely care home residents with dementia

YOPEY Befrienders. In the group photograph are Bea Cooper, Jodi-ellen Finnimore, Jade Hollis, David ketteringham, Lauren Sim, Grace Stenson, Ellie Thulborn, Sophie Wet and Natasha Wojtowych Mills. Picture: YOPEY

March Athletic Club members achieve personal bests as they complete marathon

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT.

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Man charged in connection with Meldreth armed robberies

Man charged in connection with Meldreth armed robberies. The offences took place at One Stop in High Street on August 9 last year and January 7. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists