March Athletic Club members achieve personal bests as they complete marathon

Eight members of March Athletic Club travelled to Manchester at the weekend to take part in the 26.2 mile marathon, with two achieving personal bests. Andrew Wool, Andy Cole, Mike Boxall and Mick Stacey are pictured. Picture: DEBRA WAIT. Archant

Wool has been stretching himself over the last year to reach marathon distance and it paid off when he completed the race with a personal best time of three hours 21 minutes and 59 seconds.

Representing the ladies was Megan Ayling, again also shown great determination in her running and training.

She had a great race completing in a time of three hours 55 minutes and 46 seconds which was a personal best.

First home for the club was Andy Cole with an impressive time of 3.13.53 followed by Mike Boxall, 3.18.32, Mick Stacey 3.19.53, Andrew Wool 3.21.59pb, Megan Ayling 3.55.46pb, Gaelle Bryant 4.28.28, Sam Wool 4.38.07, Rachel Boxall 4.46.29.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.15pm. Training takes placea at Elm Road Sports Field, Elm Road.

For more information about the club visit their website: www.marchac.co.uk