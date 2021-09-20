Published: 5:29 PM September 20, 2021

Some of the March AC members who completed this year's Round Norfolk Relay. - Credit: March AC

Runners from March Athletic Club came together for the return of the Round Norfolk Relay.

The 197.62-mile event, postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, started and finished in King’s Lynn between September 18-19.

March fielded two teams of 17 for the relay, where each runner had cycle support along main roads.

March’s ‘Team A’ came home in 26 hours, 54 minutes and 18 seconds in 23rd place, as Toni Alcaraz was first lady in stage one and Kanina O’Neil in stage two.

‘Team B’ finished in 27:24:07, taking 31st spot out of 53 entries.

Meanwhile, March AC member Geraldine Larham completed the Chester half-marathon on September 19 in 1:36:04 and second place in her age category.

RESULTS

Team A

Stage 1; Toni Alcaraz 01:53:13. Stage 2; Kanina O’Neil 01:45:59. Stage 3; Charlie Wright 46:15. Stage 4; Barry Head 01:30:19. Stage 5; Gary Ashby 01:32:30. Stage 6; Dawn Veal 01:21:20. Stage 7; Walter Beldom 01:15:18. Stage 8; Fay Scrivener 01:14:38. Stage 9; Jason Mottram 02:14:22. Stage 10; Andrew Wool 02:37:03. Stage 11; Tom Orr 01:39:51. Stage 12; Dan Barber 02:30:27. Stage 13; Karen Patterson 01:51:40. Stage 14; Michelle Seward 01:04:55. Stage 15; Tim Brammer 01:22:33. Stage 16; Sue Ward 55:43. Stage 17; Andy Cole 01:18:12. Team Captain: Mark Darlow.

Team B

Stage 1; Alan Brown 02:19:52. Stage 2; Sarah Starr 02:12:10. Stage 3; Rhys Davies 47:18. Stage 4; Hugh Harris 01:35:41. Stage 5; Kev Bunn 01:37:57. Stage 6; Bryan Newman 01:09:26. Stage 7; Teilo Pearce 01:17:49. Stage 8; Dawn Ball 01:02:49. Stage 9; Niall Jackson 01:50:22. Stage 10; Steve Robinett 02:13:12. Stage 11; Mike Blackledge 01:41:01. Stage 12; Jon Long 02:52:27. Stage 13; Steve Starr 02:08:20. Stage 14; Rachel Boxall 01:04:39. Stage 15; Mike Boxall 01:14:43. Stage 16; Victoria May 49:31. Stage 17; Dean Markillie 01:27:29. Team captain: Graeme Dedman.