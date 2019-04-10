Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March
A selection of tempting treats and Easter games raised more than £500 in aid of charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March.
From the best bake to an egg and spoon race, plenty of budding bakers were on hand during the event on Saturday March 30.
Best Bake was judged by head chef Robert Roe and sous chef Robert Stone and the winner was Roksana from Peterborough who offered an indulgent chocolate
fudge cake.
Mason won ‘guess the weight of my nuts’ and Jacky won the sweepstake but offered the cash winnings to the cause.
Stephanie Hyndman, organiser, said: “We had a lovely day and appreciate all the support from people in the community.
“Thank you to Restaurant Two Ten for allowing us to run the event and thank you to mum, Sue Roe, for helping me make copious amounts of tea and coffee.
“Having lost young people to this dreadful illness and knowing people still undergoing treatment; fundraising and raising awareness is very dear to my heart.”