Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. Archant

A selection of tempting treats and Easter games raised more than £500 in aid of charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

From the best bake to an egg and spoon race, plenty of budding bakers were on hand during the event on Saturday March 30.

Best Bake was judged by head chef Robert Roe and sous chef Robert Stone and the winner was Roksana from Peterborough who offered an indulgent chocolate

fudge cake.

Mason won ‘guess the weight of my nuts’ and Jacky won the sweepstake but offered the cash winnings to the cause.

A selection of tempting treats and Easter games raised more than £500 in aid of charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. A selection of tempting treats and Easter games raised more than £500 in aid of charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

Stephanie Hyndman, organiser, said: “We had a lovely day and appreciate all the support from people in the community.

“Thank you to Restaurant Two Ten for allowing us to run the event and thank you to mum, Sue Roe, for helping me make copious amounts of tea and coffee.

“Having lost young people to this dreadful illness and knowing people still undergoing treatment; fundraising and raising awareness is very dear to my heart.”

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman. Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

You may also want to watch: