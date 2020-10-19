Advanced search

Shop Local: Julie’s Bakery in March staying positive to ‘go that one step further’ for its customers

PUBLISHED: 14:47 19 October 2020

Kelly Grey (pictured), manager of Julie?s Bakery, said they have been keeping in touch with their customers even when they were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter

Kelly Grey (pictured), manager of Julie?s Bakery, said they have been keeping in touch with their customers even when they were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter

Archant

Kelly Grey, manager of Julie’s Bakery, is certainly not one to sport a frown when the chips are down.

After Kelly asked a customer how business has been getting on, they simply said “we’re alright!”, summing up the positive mood in what has been a dark period for local traders.

“We have a lot of laughs,” Kelly said.

“We have time for our customers; we even phoned them up during lockdown. We rang them once a week, just to see if they were alright.”

Hot drinks and scones topped with decorative cakes, including a lookalike of children’s television character Peppa Pig, were on hand to serve up the perfect ointment to a cold morning.

Kelly Grey (pictured), manager of Julie�s Bakery, said they have been keeping in touch with their customers even when they were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTERKelly Grey (pictured), manager of Julie�s Bakery, said they have been keeping in touch with their customers even when they were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kelly, who has managed the bakery for two years, admitted that some of her regular customers are uncomfortable in returning just yet.

But with the success of their delivery service during lockdown, she believes this can be a platform for progress.

“I think it’s the unknowing and whether it’s safe,” Kelly said. “The quality of food is good; we cook our own ham and turkey too!

“We also did a delivery service to people who were self-isolating and have made a lot of friends. We go that one step further.”

Visit Julie’s Bakery on 2 Dartford Road or call 01354 655855.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Missing cat feared dead after three-year disappearance returns home after being handed in at Fen vets

Keith, 53, and Su Bigland with his late mother's beloved pet cat, Biscuit, known as Bikkit, who has returned home after vanishing in 2017 after escaping from their home in March, Cambridgeshire. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 18, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Wisbech 1sts edge seven-goal thriller as 2nds extend unbeaten run in East Men’s League

Wisbech 2nds extended their unbeaten run in the East League with victory over Ely City 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

Thief steals Stihl leaf blower whilst volunteer is clearing away leaves from village war memorial

A leaf blower was stolen from Coates war memorial whilst volunteer Stuart Potts briefly had his back turned. Picture; STUART POTTS

Wicken Fen ranger to present BBC2 bats documentary

Cambridgeshire conservationist Ajay Tegala, who was inspired to become a ranger when he volunteered at Wicken Fen aged 15, will present BBC2’s Inside the Bat Cave alongside Springwatch favourite Lucy Cooke and bat expert Professor Kate Jones on Monday October 26. Picture: DAN SUNDERLAND

Shop Local: Julie’s Bakery in March staying positive to ‘go that one step further’ for its customers

Kelly Grey (pictured), manager of Julie?s Bakery, said they have been keeping in touch with their customers even when they were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter
Share this article on LinkedIn