Shop Local: Julie’s Bakery in March staying positive to ‘go that one step further’ for its customers
PUBLISHED: 14:47 19 October 2020
Kelly Grey, manager of Julie’s Bakery, is certainly not one to sport a frown when the chips are down.
After Kelly asked a customer how business has been getting on, they simply said “we’re alright!”, summing up the positive mood in what has been a dark period for local traders.
“We have a lot of laughs,” Kelly said.
“We have time for our customers; we even phoned them up during lockdown. We rang them once a week, just to see if they were alright.”
Hot drinks and scones topped with decorative cakes, including a lookalike of children’s television character Peppa Pig, were on hand to serve up the perfect ointment to a cold morning.
Kelly, who has managed the bakery for two years, admitted that some of her regular customers are uncomfortable in returning just yet.
But with the success of their delivery service during lockdown, she believes this can be a platform for progress.
“I think it’s the unknowing and whether it’s safe,” Kelly said. “The quality of food is good; we cook our own ham and turkey too!
“We also did a delivery service to people who were self-isolating and have made a lot of friends. We go that one step further.”
Visit Julie’s Bakery on 2 Dartford Road or call 01354 655855.
