Officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police investigating the disappearance of missing March man Igors Jurgevicas have found a body.

The 45-year-old had not been seen since Monday (February 14) and was last spotted wearing a blue shirt, carrying a black bag and a carrier bag.

Cambridgeshire Police made the announcement this morning (February 17) that a body had been found in the March area.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area.

“It is believed to be Igors and his next of kin have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal earlier this week.”

