The musical director of March Brass 2000 sounded the Last Post in town after playing it at Commonwealth War Graves in Belgium and the Somme.

Nigel Sutterby said it was an "honour to represent his home town" for the military tradition on Remembrance Sunday.

He said: "I believe that people should respect our soldiers and war heroes in a traditional way.

"I have had the privilege to sound the Last Post at the Commonwealth War Graves, both in Belgium and the Somme, but still take great pride in representing my home town of March and my band March Brass 2000."

Nigel added: "We are very proud of their heritage in the town and would like the band to be involved in more local events in the area. March Brass 2000 is a friendly, family orientated, non-contesting band that practice every Monday between 7pm and 9pm at St Peters Church in March.

March Brass also has a training band run by Beth Letts and is looking for more players.

Players must be able to play at least six notes on a brass instrument. Instruments provided.

Contact Anita Mackie on marchbrass2000@gmail.com.

Forthcoming events include: Elm Shop December 9 for carols and Emneth Church on the December 15.