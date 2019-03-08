Advanced search

March Brass 2000 needs new members after saying a fond farewell to two players

PUBLISHED: 17:58 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 04 November 2019

March Brass 2000 needs new members after saying a fond farewell to two players. Theo and Hannah are pictured with Peter. Picture: BAND

March Brass 2000 is on the lookout for new members after waving goodbye to two valued players who are off to university.

Theo Letts, euphonium player and Hannah Sandman, trombone player, have played with the band for many years.

Chairman Peter Sutterby, who presented them with some gift vouchers, said: "Thank you for everything that you have done for the band, good luck for the future and when you return home to March, please come back and pay the band a visit."

March Brass 2000 is a friendly, family orientated, non-contesting band that practice every Monday between 7pm and 9pm at St Peters Church.

The band attends various functions throughout the year and is always looking for players, instruments provided.

March Brass also has a training band run by Beth Letts and is looking for more players.

Players must be able to play at least six notes on a brass instrument.

Forthcoming engagements include: Remembrance Service on Sunday November 10, Elm Shop December 9 for carols and Emneth Church on the December 15.

For more information about the junior or main band, please contact secretary Anita Mackie on marchbrass2000@gmail.com. Or follow the band on Facebook.

