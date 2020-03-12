Advanced search

Soul and Motown night in March cancelled over growing coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 11:20 12 March 2020

A classic soul and motown event at March Braza Club (left) has been cancelled due to growing coronavirus fears. Pictures: FACEBOOK/MARCH BRAZA CLUB

Archant

A soul and Motown performance to be held in March this weekend has been cancelled due to growing fears over the coronavirus.

The classic soul & Motown night was due to take place at the Braza Club on Elm Road tomorrow (Friday).

The cancellation comes after Cambridgeshire reported its first case of coronavirus, with the total number of positive cases across the UK reaching 460 as of yesterday (Wednesday).

Writing on social media, Jamie Trundle who was due to be part of the event said: 'Due to the ongoing coronavirus issues, we have made the very hard decision to cancel this Friday's Braza soul night.'

The next event has been planned for Friday, September 11.

There were concerns that the virus had come to Wisbech yesterday (March 11) after one resident posted a photograph on social media of what he believed to be isolation units outside a sealed-off home on Bowthorpe Road.

