News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Brownie group litter pick leads to explorer badge

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:27 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 3:32 PM July 16, 2021
Members of the 4th March Brownies collected eight bags of litter from the West End riverside.

Members of the 4th March Brownies collected eight bags of litter from the West End riverside. - Credit: Emily Syred

A group of March Brownies have completed their explorer challenge badges after organising a litter pick in the town earlier this month. 

As part of the challenge, members of the 4th March Brownies undertook the task of picking litter up from along the West End riverside walk where they ended up collecting eight bags of litter. 

The litter pick meant that the girls would receive their explorer challenge badge.

The litter pick meant that the girls would receive their explorer challenge badge. - Credit: Emily Syred

The girls visited Fox Narrowboats marina, where they identified different parts of a narrowboat and ate ice lollies.

The girls visited Fox Narrowboats marina, where they identified different parts of a narrowboat and ate ice lollies. - Credit: Emily Syred

The girls then visited Fox Narrowboats marina where they identified different parts of a narrowboat as well as eating ice lollies. 

Brownie Leader Susan Southwell said: “It is great to be back at our regular Brownie meetings and seeing the girls face to face. 

“It was good to do something for the local community and several members of the public stopped us to ask what we were doing”. 

You may also want to watch:

The group will have spaces for new members in September and parents are being asked to register online. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'
  3. 3 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  1. 4 Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19
  2. 5 ‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal
  3. 6 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
  4. 7 Employer urges workforce to get Covid vaccine
  5. 8 Expansion plans taking shape at Cambs wildlife hotspot
  6. 9 Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin
  7. 10 Cinema chain provide safety measures update ahead of July 19
Environment News
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Site of the proposed new household recycling centre in Hundred Road, March.  

Cambridgeshire County Council

Recycling centre will cater for town for 40 years 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
18 people were arrested last night in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

18 in police custody from last night, not making it home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon