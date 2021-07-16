Published: 3:27 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM July 16, 2021

Members of the 4th March Brownies collected eight bags of litter from the West End riverside. - Credit: Emily Syred

A group of March Brownies have completed their explorer challenge badges after organising a litter pick in the town earlier this month.

As part of the challenge, members of the 4th March Brownies undertook the task of picking litter up from along the West End riverside walk where they ended up collecting eight bags of litter.

The litter pick meant that the girls would receive their explorer challenge badge. - Credit: Emily Syred

The girls visited Fox Narrowboats marina, where they identified different parts of a narrowboat and ate ice lollies. - Credit: Emily Syred

The girls then visited Fox Narrowboats marina where they identified different parts of a narrowboat as well as eating ice lollies.

Brownie Leader Susan Southwell said: “It is great to be back at our regular Brownie meetings and seeing the girls face to face.

“It was good to do something for the local community and several members of the public stopped us to ask what we were doing”.

The group will have spaces for new members in September and parents are being asked to register online.