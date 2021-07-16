Brownie group litter pick leads to explorer badge
- Credit: Emily Syred
A group of March Brownies have completed their explorer challenge badges after organising a litter pick in the town earlier this month.
As part of the challenge, members of the 4th March Brownies undertook the task of picking litter up from along the West End riverside walk where they ended up collecting eight bags of litter.
The girls then visited Fox Narrowboats marina where they identified different parts of a narrowboat as well as eating ice lollies.
Brownie Leader Susan Southwell said: “It is great to be back at our regular Brownie meetings and seeing the girls face to face.
“It was good to do something for the local community and several members of the public stopped us to ask what we were doing”.
You may also want to watch:
The group will have spaces for new members in September and parents are being asked to register online.
Most Read
- 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
- 2 School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'
- 3 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 4 Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19
- 5 ‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal
- 6 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
- 7 Employer urges workforce to get Covid vaccine
- 8 Expansion plans taking shape at Cambs wildlife hotspot
- 9 Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin
- 10 Cinema chain provide safety measures update ahead of July 19