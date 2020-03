Car ends up in a ditch after three-vehicle collision on the A141

A car ended up upside down in a ditch following a three-vehicle collision on the A141 March by-pass.

Police officers were called to the crash at 6.38am yesterday (Thursday March 26).

An ambulance crew also attended to check out a number of drivers.

A couple of vehicles were recovered at the scene said a police spokesman.