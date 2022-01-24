Bellman's of March will close after three years in business. - Credit: Bellmans

A café will close its doors for the final time after three years in business.

Bellmans will shut its café on Station Road, March following staff concerns.

Writing on their Facebook page, it said: “It comes with a heavy heart that due to ongoing problems and concerns within our staffing, mainly down to a family illness, we can no longer facilitate our March shop.

“It is with great sadness that as a result, we will be closing our March branch with immediate effect, with February 11 being our last open day.”

The café added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and want to thank everyone who supported us in March for the last three years.”

Many customers took to social media to share their views.

One said Bellmans was “the best place for lunch”, another said it is “such a loss to the town” while one customer simply wrote “Can’t beat a Bellmans!!”

Bellmans confirmed it will continue to operate its Wisbech and Godmanchester shops.