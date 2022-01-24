Café holds 'heavy heart' as it announces closure
- Credit: Bellmans
A café will close its doors for the final time after three years in business.
Bellmans will shut its café on Station Road, March following staff concerns.
Writing on their Facebook page, it said: “It comes with a heavy heart that due to ongoing problems and concerns within our staffing, mainly down to a family illness, we can no longer facilitate our March shop.
“It is with great sadness that as a result, we will be closing our March branch with immediate effect, with February 11 being our last open day.”
The café added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and want to thank everyone who supported us in March for the last three years.”
Many customers took to social media to share their views.
One said Bellmans was “the best place for lunch”, another said it is “such a loss to the town” while one customer simply wrote “Can’t beat a Bellmans!!”
Most Read
- 1 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 2 Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal
- 3 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 4 Roll up, roll up, for the Fenland Council mini ‘sale of the century’
- 5 Missing woman back home
- 6 Café holds 'heavy heart' as it announces closure
- 7 Motorists face extra time on journeys due to A141 closure
- 8 Family's questions over Covid death of beloved hospital care worker
- 9 Zip-shaped mark on Rikki's body came from his anorak – the one used to strangle him, court told
- 10 Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash
Bellmans confirmed it will continue to operate its Wisbech and Godmanchester shops.