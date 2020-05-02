Advanced search

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

PUBLISHED: 00:20 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 00:20 02 May 2020

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Fears of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the Fens came tonight from a council leader and a GP surgery.

“I have been informed there has been a spike in cases in the March area,” he wrote.

“Most have admitted to doctor or paramedic etc, that they attended a barbecue or family or group gathering”.

He urged residents to “please follow the rules. Its not just yourselves you hurt if you are infected.

“I cannot stress enough that for everyone’s benefit including your own, please, please, follow the guidance so we can all come through this safely together.”

Cllr Count warned: “Because of the spike March is now weeks behind where it could have been safety wise; it’s just not worth it.”

Town councillor Robert White said: “Thanks for raising awareness Steve”.

But not all agreed with Cllr Count, with some questioning whether he meant a rise in Covid-19 deaths or more cases reported because of increased testing. “Please give the exact figures - otherwise it’s just hearsay,” one resident told him

Another wrote: “How do you know what people have admitted to a doctor or paramedic? Exactly.

“Don’t fabricate nonsense into your posts in a bid to strengthen them”.

However, many more supported his statement, one noting that “some people on bikes are not distancing and others standing chatting make it difficult for others to safely distance”.

Another wrote: “I know quite a few cases in March, and it’s sad; it’s not just about how many people have died, it’s also the amount who have contracted the virus and March is on the rise”.

County council colleague Jan French, also deputy leader of Fenland District Council, urged: “Please give Steve a break. As leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, he has been working tirelessly, meetings after meetings.”

Many of these were daily and working with Government departments, she said.

“People are dying,” she said. “Steve is pointing out directions from government to keep us all safe.

“We do not know any actual numbers of deaths in March and will not know until all stats are publicised. Sadly, we do know Kit Owen has died.

“My heart is saddened. I spoke to him on Wednesday evening only hours before he died. He was still helping residents. RIP Kit”.

Up until April 17, there are thought to have been five Covid-19 related deaths in March.

In Upwell and Outwell the local medical centre has warned of a rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 cases locally,

“The doctors here think that our peak in the numbers is slightly behind other parts of the country,” said a post from the medical centre,

“It’s taken longer to get here but it’s definitely causing problems now.

“Although the government is talking about relaxing the lockdown nationally, we want to urge you to keep taking precautions”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Apartments turned into COVID-19 emergency accommodation after delayed opening

The Barber Gardens apartments development in Chatteris has been turned into a COVID-19 emergency accommodation. Picture: Submitted

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Extra 534 tonnes of waste collected by refuse crews during lockdown, council reveals

Refuse crews across Fenland have seen a sharp rise in the amount of waste they have collected during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24