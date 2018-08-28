Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2018

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

There’s not long until Santa will be on his way, so why not grab a mulled wine, mince pie and get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir.

We’re going out with a bang for our last instalment from the festive special recorded a few weeks ago at Trinity Hall.

Hear for yourself how despite being known as the Can’t Sing Choir – they can certainly hold a tune.

The choir were set up following a council initiative for Healthy Fenland in 2016 and since then they have gone on to prove that singing is a positive for the body and soul.

They have more than 40 members that meet every Wednesday night at Trinity Hall in March.

Merry Christmas from everyone at the Cambs Times!

Most Read

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Winter wonderland shop fronts win best dressed windows in March

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

‘She’s trying to provide normality for her children’: Locals react to Kate Middleton Christmas shopping at The Range

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping in The Range in Kings Lynn on Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Cambs Times

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists