Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2018
There’s not long until Santa will be on his way, so why not grab a mulled wine, mince pie and get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir.
We’re going out with a bang for our last instalment from the festive special recorded a few weeks ago at Trinity Hall.
Hear for yourself how despite being known as the Can’t Sing Choir – they can certainly hold a tune.
The choir were set up following a council initiative for Healthy Fenland in 2016 and since then they have gone on to prove that singing is a positive for the body and soul.
They have more than 40 members that meet every Wednesday night at Trinity Hall in March.
Merry Christmas from everyone at the Cambs Times!